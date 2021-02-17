Did Rutina Wesley and Her Partner Break Up? Here's What We Know

Unfortunately, while both Rutina and Shonda are impressive role models to us all, it’s possible their love story may not have a happy ending. The last news on their relationship was the 2017 announcement of their engagement. Now that it’s 2021, fans have begun wondering why the two aren’t yet married and have done some digging.

One forum, The L Chat, has a thread on Rutina, on which many users claim she and Shonda have split. One user even wrote in January of this year, “Ya’ll she broke up with her fiance a year ago. Her fiance has a new girlfriend. I’ve been following both of them for a while. Rutina’s been looking rough ever since the breakup.” While nothing is confirmed, their lack of social media interaction and posts has us all wondering what Rutina’s relationship status with her once soon-to-be wife is.