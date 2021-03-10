Does 'Queen Sugar' Star Kofi Siriboe Have a Girlfriend?

Actor Kofi Siriboe is best known for his breakout role as Ralph Bordelon on the drama series Queen Sugar on the Oprah Winfrey Network, but the heartthrob has been acting since he was a kid. He started with television commercials and print work, followed by guest roles on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and a recurring role on MTV’s comedy series Awkward. In 2008 he made his film debut in the comedy-drama The Longshots, and in 2017 made a scene-stealing appearance in the chick flick Girls Trip.

Kofi, in the past, has been known to be notoriously private about his personal life. However, when he started dating his supermodel girlfriend Duckie Thot back in 2018, he became exceptionally open about his love life. It seems like the couple broke up for a brief moment and then got back together again, just to break up again, but fans are wondering about his current relationship status. Read further to see if Kofi is still with Duckie, or if he has a new girlfriend.

However, many people think that Kofi and Duckie had been boyfriend and girlfriend for quite sometime before his loving poem. Back in 2017, he posted photos of the runway diva and tweeted, “She literally looks edible.” One would think that someone would only make this sort of comment if they were actually dating the person, but hey, you never know. Maybe these two were friends first or secretly dating under the radar!

Similarly, Duckie also uploaded a picture of Kofi on her Instagram , which has now been deleted as well, two days after his confirmation. The photo was taken in front of the Eiffel Tower, and she captioned the post, "Forever at my happiest by your side." How adorable!

He wrote, “My love, you blossom like the flowers do; you keep growing. I love watching you. You remind me of sunrise every morning — just a glance in your direction transmutes the darkest day to light. No man should be lucky enough to love you. All queens, everywhere, happy #internationalwomensday.”

In March 2018, Kofi took to social media on International Women’s Day to celebrate his girlfriend Duckie and all Black women. When fans saw the post, they took it as a sign that Kofi was making it clear that he was officially off the market. In the now-deleted Instagram post, he composed a poem for his lady love.

Kofi and Duckie called it quits after a year.

After making their romance public, Kofi and Duckie broke up after a year of happiness in their relationship. It appeared that the pair had gone their separate ways before the beginning of the new year because the Queen Sugar actor tweeted, "Maybe my wife will reveal herself to me this year. Maybe I'll become the man I've always wanted to be" on New Year's Day.

In another tweet, he says, "Maybe I won't let sex distract me this year" and "Maybe you'll realize you always loved me this year. Maybe I'll tell you I've always loved you." About an hour later, Duckie posted a tweet confirming the two were no longer boyfriend and girlfriend, except she did so in a less poetic fashion, seemingly calling Kofi "trash."

maybe my wife will reveal herself to me this year. maybe i’ll become the man i’ve always wanted to be. — Kof! (@kofi) January 1, 2019

Interestingly, not too long after their tweets, the two were spotted together attending Paris Fashion Week, and fans thought that they had gotten back together. However, if they did get back together, it was only briefly. In the summer of 2019, Kofi attended the Essence Festival in New Orleans and talked about why he's single at a live appearance of the Yes Girl! podcast.

He shared, "I'm not going to be in a relationship unless I'm really able to commit. Before I'm able to commit, I have to show myself that I can commit to myself and become the man I want to be. I'm doing me right now. I know I want kids. I know I want a woman. I want property, but there are things I need to do first."

