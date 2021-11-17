Looks Like 'Queen Sugar' Is Hanging up Its Crown — Here's What We Know

The 2020 schedule was of course affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so the show ran Seasons 5 and 6 back-to-back, with Season 6 airing in the fall. We predict Season 7 will premiere in the fall of 2022, but we don't know for sure. Either way, we'll be there.

Queen Sugar airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on OWN.