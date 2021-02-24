'Queen Sugar' Star Amirah Vann Welcomed a Baby Girl With Her Partner, Patrick Oyeku, in 2020

While many of us fell in love with Amirah Vann on the set of Queen Sugar, Underground, or How to Get Away with Murder , the actress stole her partner’s heart five years ago. While Amirah isn’t married, she’s in a long-term, committed relationship with a childhood friend, and says she couldn’t be happier. Who is Amirah Vann dating?

Amirah Vann’s partner is her childhood friend, Patrick Oyeku.

Amirah’s Instagram reveals that she is romantically linked to Patrick Oyeku. According to an article in The Bare Magazine, the two met by way of Patrick’s brother but didn’t connect until years later. Amirah explained, “We’re from the same hometown, Far Rockaway, in Queens. I knew his brother. We figure we must’ve overlapped in middle school for at least a year.”

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, ”I was doing a lot of theater and, as an actor, you’re constantly trying to get jobs. But finally, around 2015, I turned my attention to online dating. My childhood best friend, Julia, didn’t like that I was online dating, so she got into big sister mode and sent me a picture of this guy, Patrick, from our hometown and said she wanted to introduce us.”

Patrick and Amirah later linked up for dessert, where their chemistry was undeniable. Amirah recalled, “After we ate and enjoyed ourselves, he said, ‘I have to pick up a suit at Suit Supply.’ So, we got into his fancy car and he was blasting John Legend ‘Tonight (Best You Ever Had),’ and I’m like, ‘I think he might be right.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick and Amirah say that during their time together, they’ve not only grown emotionally, but they’ve developed a deep spiritual bond. Patrick shared, “We’re very spiritual. I am the man that I’ve become because of Amirah. It was necessary for me to meet her. I had the core foundational stuff from childhood, but my faith wasn’t firmly rooted enough — together, we’ve figured out who we are as adults.”