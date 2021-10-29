E.R. Fightmaster Joins a Venerable List of Non-Binary Figures in the Entertainment Industry

As the creator of Steven Universe, a cartoon that practically pioneered LGBTQ+ storylines in children's programming, Rebecca Sugar is the first non-binary creator at Cartoon Network.

Their work on Steven Universe was critically acclaimed, having won several awards for achievements in animation and storytelling. Many of the characters also explore queer love and identity in character arcs that are woven well into the overall story.

Rebecca has even been able to use the show and its characters to explore their own identity.