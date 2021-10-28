Why Does Dr. Stevie Hammer's Mom Terri Hammer on 'Chicago Med' Look Familiar?

Actress Bonita Friedericy plays Stevie's mom. She's a seasoned actor who has been working on screen since 1997. Bonita's career includes guest spots on television shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Family Law, and Star Trek: Enterprise. She also had small bit parts in popular movies such as Akeelah and the Bee and Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Bonita may look pretty familiar to those who have been tuning in to Chicago Med this season because she was a series regular on the NBC cult hit Chuck from 2007 to 2012. Bonita portrayed the stern yet compassionate director of the National Security Agency, Brigadier General Diane Beckman. Her character provided Team Bartowski with intelligence updates and assigned all of their missions via video conference calls.

To make sure Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) remained valuable and active, she would do whatever was needed. Diane Beckman is one character that Bonita enjoyed quite a bit. In an interview with Assignment X , she shared, "I liked her for the fact that she's got a really good heart and that she's practical. She's extraordinarily pragmatic. She's fully capable of nuking a fortress and perhaps killing the man she loves in an effort to save him because that's what's required."

Diane also had a romantic interest in super-spy Roan Montgomery, who was played by John Larroquette.

It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold for Bonita's new character Terri Hammer on Chicago Med. Hopefully, she will let Stevie help her because she will need it, especially in the forthcoming episode.

Tune in to new episodes of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.