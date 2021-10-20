You're 'Bound' to Recognize the Actress Playing Lauren's Mom on 'New Amsterdam'

In 2006, Gina played the Jew's harp on the Scissor Sisters song "I Can't Decide." She also played on the re-release of Paul Simon's "I Do It for Your Love," which was an updated version with Herbie Hancock for his album "Possibilities."

She officially seals the deal as a triple threat because Gina is also a published author. Gina and her brother wrote a children's book in 2007 called Camp Creepy Time: The Adventures of Einstein P. Fleet. Then, in 2012, she wrote her first adult book, In Search of Cleo: How I Found My Pussy and Lost My Mind, and it's not what you think.

The book is actually about her cat Cleo and a very harrowing time that she lost her for two months in Los Angeles. Gina was so crazy during this adventure she even spoke to a pet psychic who was recommended to her by Ellen DeGeneres. In an interview with USA Today, Gina gushed about Sonia, the pet psychic, "As it turned out, all the stuff she said was true." These days Gina is mostly acting, which requires very few animal psychics.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.