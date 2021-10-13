What Exactly Went Down Between Max and Veronica? 'New Amsterdam' Fans Are Very Curious

The arrival of a new character on New Amsterdam could easily cast doubt on Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Dr. Max Goodwin 's (Ryan Eggold) plans to start a new life in the U.K. Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) first appeared in Season 4, Episode 2 of New Amsterdam and made it abundantly clear that things will turn upside down at the hospital under her direction. But how does she know Max?

Veronica and Max seem to have some history — how do they know each other?

"I trained under her. She is the exact wrong person for the job. She is ruthless, corporate, financially motivated, she completely lacks the New Amsterdam spirit," Max angrily proclaimed in a teaser trailer for Season 4, Episode 4 of New Amsterdam. With only a few weeks left until his departure to London, Max faces increasing pressure to find some common ground with Veronica. So, how well do they know each other?

The antagonism between Veronica and Max immediately caught the attention of the viewers. "I'm sorry, but I'm loving this Max and Veronica dynamic already," tweeted @WatchWithHamda. "Now, what is Max’s history with Veronica?! Why [do] I feel like she fired him from somewhere before?" tweeted @byeDeee.

What went down between Veronica and Max is unknown. Season 4 of New Amsterdam is bound to flesh out further details about their rocky relationship. Did Veronica fire Max? Did she steal a job opportunity from right under his nose? Or was it something else that ignited the conflict?