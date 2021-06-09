Fans Hope Max Doesn't Lose Luna in the Season 3 Finale of 'New Amsterdam'

The Season 3 finale of New Amsterdam airs tonight, and while we've got plenty to focus on ( Dr. Floyd Reynolds has a decision to make, Iggy is thinking about making a big change, and Dr. Lauren Bloom learns some earth-shattering news about Leyla), we can't stop thinking about Max and his daughter Luna. Will he end up losing custody?

Does Max lose Luna in 'New Amsterdam'?

Max may lose Luna, but he sure is making a case for why he deserves to have custody of her. He tells his (deceased) wife's parents, "[Georgia] would never want Luna to be without her dad. If you want to go to court, we can, but you’ll lose, and when that happens, I will walk out of that courtroom and you will never see Luna again," and adds that he'll never stop fighting for his daughter. So even if he does lose custody, it sounds like he will always fight for her.

To quickly recap what happened during the previous episode: Georgia's parents, Gwen and Calvin, inform Max that they are going to fight for Luna's custody, as they see Max as an unfit parent. There are voice recordings that "prove" he's an unfit father, and they're working with their lawyers to win this case. Plus, they point out that he exposes himself to dangerous chemicals without even thinking about how that could affect Luna.

“I think about her every moment of every day, about protecting her, but no one will be safe until everyone is,” Max tells them. Above all, Max cares about helping all patients, and saving as many lives as possible. Is he maybe a little too selfless? Sure. But he can deeply care for others while simultaneously be a good father.

But then, Calvin accuses Max of basically leaving his daughter to die. Ouch. “Georgia died in your care, knowing she never came first. She was our daughter. We’re not letting that happen to our granddaughter.” This really chips away at Max's confidence and he's left wondering if he really is suitable to care for Luna. But then he has a heart-to-heart with Dr. Helen, who reassures him he has every right to be Luna's father.

“When have you ever not wanted all of us to aim higher, to fight? It’s all a fight. Luna, Mina, vaccines, this hospital, us. If you don’t have to fight for it, it’s because it’s not worth it," Helen said. And that's what prompted Max to fight back against Georgia's parents and tell them that he'll fight for Luna and that he'll win.

"Everything that you said this morning is true. I’m not a perfect father and I never will be. But I am a good father and I will be better tomorrow and the day after that, and you know who loved that part of me more than anyone? It was your daughter. I get the pain of losing her, I really do, but she would never want Luna to be without her dad," he says, and tells them that they'd lose in court and that they'd never see Luna again.

"And I don’t want that — for Luna, for you, for Georgia. Because she knew so clearly what you clearly don’t, and that is that I will never stop fighting for my daughter. I will fight for her until the day I die. Now I’m here to take her home," Max says.

