Meet the Actress Who Plays Dr. Helen Sharpe's Moody New Houseguest on 'New Amsterdam'

Although Nadia Affolter stars as an ungrateful teen in New Amsterdam, her Instagram reveals that she’s actually pretty close with her family. In an interview with Bella Magazine , Nadia shared of her inspiration to become an actress: “I think part of the inspiration comes from my family. Since I was little, my siblings and I were always eager to perform little skits and musicals for our family members.”

“Eventually, when we moved to New York about six years ago, we children joined the Children’s Theatre Company in New York, where we took part in musicals and performances about topics which dealt with important social issues, such as women’s rights, etc.,” Nadia added.

Nadia ultimately booked her first on-screen role in The Blacklist and was later cast in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, as well as the short film Bodega.

You can see if Mina and Helen finally find common ground on the season finale of New Amsterdam on June 8 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.