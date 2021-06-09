Just How Long Do We Have to Wait for 'New Amsterdam' Season 4?

Season 3 of New Amsterdam was particularly unique for the NBC series, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the virus affect the production schedule, but it also affected the very nature of the third season. Throughout this season, we've seen the doctors battle the virus. Some battled it personally, but all battled it professionally. COVID-19 ravaged New Amsterdam Medical Center, much as it did to hospitals throughout the U.S. and beyond.

Due to the fact that COVID-19 played such a crucial role in Season 3, the premiere date was severely delayed. We didn't meet our favorite doctors again after the Season 2 finale until March of 2021. But do we have to wait until March of 2022 to see them after June 8's Season 3 finale? Here's what we know about Season 4's release date.

The Season 3 finale is going to be very character-based. Rather than have it be very "flashy," with viewers on the edge of their seats, audiences will be reminded of why they love their favorite characters so much. “Each is put to the test of how far they’ll go to find happiness,” David said.

In an interview with TV Insider , creator David Schulner teased what fans should expect out of the Season 3 finale and also confirmed that we won't have quite as long of a wait for Season 4 as we had for Season 3. The series will return to NBC in the fall of 2021.

Season 3 was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, both on and offscreen.

In a previous interview with TV Insider, David revealed how, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a whole new Season 3 had to be written to highlight the bravery and challenges of the frontline workers during the pandemic. Coupled with the fact that their filming schedule had to be adjusted to accommodate COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions, it wasn't too much of a surprise that Season 3 was so delayed.

“I don’t think we can ignore the reality of the pandemic, especially as health care professionals in New York City at a large public hospital. All our plans are out the window, and like everyone else in the world, we’re going to have to rethink everything we do," David said.

Due to the delays and restrictions, Season 3 will only have 14 episodes. In comparison, Season 2 was 18 episodes and premiered in September of 2019. However, even Season 2 of New Amsterdam was affected by the virus, as they opted not to air the episode "Pandemic" since it hit too close to home with a flu pandemic storyline during a time when fear about the COVID-19 pandemic was at a height, while information around how to protect ourselves was at a low.