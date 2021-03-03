Season 3 of 'New Amsterdam' Is Tackling the COVID-19 Pandemic From the Perspective of Frontline Workers

It was rare for a television show to incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is quickly becoming more common. In New Amsterdam , the producers felt it would be a disservice not to tackle it in Season 3, so they had to rewrite the season and delay filming. Although New Amsterdam Season 3 is premiering in March 2021, it wasn’t filmed too long before that.

When the pandemic hit, not only did New Amsterdam have to completely pivot their third season, but it also affected their second season. They decided not to air one episode — “Pandemic” — because it hit too close to home with a flu pandemic storyline. Instead, they closed out the second season with “Matter of Seconds.” The writers then decided to pivot to focus on the pandemic in Season 3, but when did they have time to film it?

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 was filmed in the fall of 2020.

When TVInsider spoke with New Amsterdam showrunner David Schulner, he provided some insight into how the pandemic affected the plot of Season 3. He shared, “I don’t think we can ignore the reality of the pandemic, especially as health care professionals in New York City at a large public hospital. All our plans are out the window, and like everyone else in the world, we’re going to have to rethink everything we do.”

This meant that after March, the writers had to go back to the drawing board to create a whole new third season. Not only that, but they had to adjust filming to accommodate coronavirus restrictions and quarantines. Luckily though, because they film in NYC instead of LA, they were able to get back to filming without a hitch.

One blogger who follows the show, Matt Carter, wrote that in November 2020, New Amsterdam had restarted production. However, in October 2020, Fansided had reported that New Amsterdam Season 3 had not yet started filming. By this logic, we can assume that New Amsterdam Season 3 was filmed starting in November. It’s a quick turnaround to air the show in March 2021, but they did it!