This New Character on 'New Amsterdam' Could Be Stirring up Some Drama

Although she’s not very public about her private life, Frances Turner frequently posts about the political environment of the U.S. She advocated heavily for voting during the 2020 election season and posted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, with resources to donate and help advocate for Black lives.

While we don’t know too much about Frances, and maybe she wants to keep it that way, we can confirm that she is an anti-racist feminist who advocates for what she believes in. Frances also posted about the recent guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, sharing that while a guilty verdict is a good thing, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with Frances in New Amsterdam, and watch how her career flourishes beyond it!

Watch New Amsterdam Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.