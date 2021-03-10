Will Jocko Sims Be Coming Back as Dr. Floyd Reynolds Permanently on 'New Amsterdam' Season 3?

Last year in an interview with The Koalition, Jocko spoke about the future of Dr. Reynolds. He said, "I don't want to confirm that you may not see Floyd again. I don't want to confirm that there won't be a spinoff. I won't confirm that he's leaving for good because we didn't get to see the rest of the season that he left for good or that he's coming back, or that we're seeing him in San Francisco." Well, fans now finally know that he's coming back, if only for a time.