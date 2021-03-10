Will Jocko Sims Be Coming Back as Dr. Floyd Reynolds Permanently on 'New Amsterdam' Season 3?By Toni Sutton
Mar. 9 2021, Published 11:23 p.m. ET
Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) left for San Francisco to move with his fiancé Evie (Margot Bingham) in Season 2, Episode 17 of New Amsterdam. Reynolds tells Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) that he's leaving his job at the hospital, and by the end of the episode, he had performed what appeared to be his final surgery. Afterward, everyone came to bid their friend and colleague a fond farewell.
Ever since Dr. Reynolds left, viewers have been left wondering if he's ever coming back to New Amsterdam to help his friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reynolds did not show up in the premiere, but after Max was told that Dr. Vijay Kapoor's (Anupam Kher) surrounding heart muscle was destroyed due to contracting the virus, he had to call in an old friend. That friend was cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Reynolds.
At the very end of the episode, the surgeon asked, "How can I help?" borrowing his friend's mantra as soon as he received the call. Is Jocko Sims coming back to New Amsterdam as Dr. Reynolds?
Will Jocko Sims be coming back to Season 3 of 'New Amsterdam'?
Last year in an interview with The Koalition, Jocko spoke about the future of Dr. Reynolds. He said, "I don't want to confirm that you may not see Floyd again. I don't want to confirm that there won't be a spinoff. I won't confirm that he's leaving for good because we didn't get to see the rest of the season that he left for good or that he's coming back, or that we're seeing him in San Francisco." Well, fans now finally know that he's coming back, if only for a time.
In the sneak peek trailer for Episode 2 of New Amsterdam, we see Dr. Reynolds has come back to help Dr. Kapoor, and he feels guilty that he wasn't at the hospital before. He says, "I should have been here," and Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) tell him, "You're here now." Everyone is hoping, now that Reynolds is back, their friend can be saved. The trailer leaves fans wondering if Dr. Reynolds will be able to save Dr. Kapoor's life. Hopefully, he can!
Will Dr. Reynolds only appear on Episode 2?
In an interview with TVLine, New Amsterdam Executive Producer David Schulner and Director Peter Horton discussed the premiere and the return of Dr. Reynolds. When speaking about Jocko's character, David states, “He’s only returning to do Vijay’s surgery, and it gave us a great opportunity to bring Reynolds back for at least one episode to do this surgery." Well, we've got some good news about Dr. Reynolds coming back to New Amsterdam for more than than just one episode.
In an interview with CinemaBlend, Ryan Eggold spoke about being excited to have Jocko back on set and shared that his co-star will be around through at least Episode 4 of Season 3. Ryan told Cinemablend, "He will be sticking around for a bit, yeah. There's no world where Max would let Floyd go, nor will I let Jocko go from this hospital."
New episodes of New Amsterdam air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.