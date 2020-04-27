Seen 'The L Word' 800+ Times? Here Are Some Other Lesbian Flicks to Watch on Netflix

Queer representation in cinema has come a long way. For subject matter that was long deemed too provocative for the mainstream, LGBTQ+ films now get proper theatrical releases, attract A-list stars, and even win Oscars (“ Moonlight, you guys won best picture! ”).

Now that the stigma has been lifted, there are LGBTQ movies of all genres from feel-good romances to laugh-out-loud comedies and visually stunning arthouse numbers.

But if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the choices and are looking for some quality viewing, look no further than this complete list of some of the best lesbian movies available to stream on Netflix.

Keep scrolling!