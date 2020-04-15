He Dicho! 'Caso Cerrado' Is Not (Completely) Scripted

He dicho, caso cerrado! Dra. Ana Maria Polo 's signature sign off has become a regular saying in Spanish households thanks to her over-the-top court show, Caso Cerrado .

Basically the Judge Judy of Miami, the Telemundo series brings some of the craziest court cases before the Dra. Polo — ranging in titles from "My Baby Is Kidnapped in My Sister's Womb" to "Mother-in-law Give Me Back the Leg."

So, it's no surprise that some viewers might think it's not as authentic as it tries to portray.