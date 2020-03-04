We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Judge Judy Has Had Three Weddings, but Only Two Husbands

When it comes to daytime television, pretty much everyone is familiar with Judge Judy Sheindlin. She’s spunky, she’s hilarious, and she doesn’t take guff from anybody. Even though Judge Judy is coming to an end, Judy herself has plenty to keep her busy, from her new show to her home life. Is Judge Judy married? Read on to find out!

Is Judge Judy married?

As a matter of fact, Judge Judy — Judy Sheindlin — has been married three times, but has only had two husbands. Confused? It’s actually quite simple. It all started back in 1964 when Judy (maiden name Blum) married a man named Ronald Levy. The couple moved to New York and had two children, Jamie and Adam. 