Judge Judy Has Had Three Weddings, but Only Two Husbands

But she also admitted she quickly realized the divorce was the wrong decision to make. “I missed Jerry,” she said. “I like to have someone to fuss over. I like to be mated. It’s natural for me. I learned the hard way that sometimes what you think makes you happy won’t.” Another thing that makes her happy seems to be keeping up her physical appearance. “he has never seen me without my hair combed or lipstick on,” Judy said of Jerry.