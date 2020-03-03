'Judy Justice' Will Be Your New Daytime TV Addiction

There have been no spoilers or sneak-peaks at the Judy Justice, and it seems as though Judy isn't about to give fans an idea of the new show's format. It could be a talk show, it could be a panel of judges, or it could be something entirely different. But TIME speculates that executives from the series most likely won't want it to be too similar to the original series .

Bill Carroll, a program consultant and syndication expert told TIME her new series will be a win, whether it's great or if it flops.

“Even if it’s not successful, she’s got enough money that it doesn’t matter," he said. "I don’t see how she loses. I don’t see how CBS loses.”