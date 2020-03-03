We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Judy Justice' Will Be Your New Daytime TV Addiction

Whether you love some dramatic daytime television or if you basically grew up watching Judge Judy, you've most likely been mourning the fact that our lord and savior, Judge Judith Sheindlin, is leaving behind her beloved CBS series. The network essentially decided that after 25 glorious years, they have more than enough material to syndicate over 5,000 hours of material.

Avid fans of the 77-year-old TV personality, however, are thrilled that Judge Judy will continue serving justice (and attitude) with a brand new show, which is set to air in 2021. Stay tuned for everything we know so far about Judy Justice.