Wait, Are the People and Cases on 'Chrissy's Court' Real or Scripted?By Brittany Vincent
Quibi, the newest streaming platform you can toss into your pile of monthly subscription fees, is finally here! And with it, it's brought dozens of new shows to get lost in – namely, Chrissy's Court, a new series starring the one and only Chrissy Teigen. You know her as a talented chef, model, TV personality, and author. She also just happens to be John Legend's wife. And now she has her very own show where she dons a judge's robes and passes judgment on some of the funniest cases ever.
Chrissy's Court is just one of a massive slate of new, bite-sized shows now available on the Quibi streaming service. Judge Chrissy presides over the sassiest courtroom you've ever seen (save for Judge Judy, the queen), and she's handing out rulings in 10 minutes for some delectable on-the-go justice. But now that the show's available, it appears some people are wondering if the cases seen on the show, as frivolous as they may be, are actually real. Do the judgments stick? How's it all work?
Are the cases on 'Chrissy's Court' real?
In a word, yes! According to Chrissy herself, the rulings on her uproarious new show are real. While the exact legalese of her decisions are a bit murky, the people bringing them to the honorable Judge Teigen are 100% real. So when you fire up the first episode and see a guy ready to "sue" his boyfriend over buying the wrong birthday gift (a Lizzo sweater, natch), you might not believe it's real...but it is. That's what makes the series such a treat to watch, after all. It's outlandish.
Of course, much like Judge Judy, Chrissy isn't actually a judge (and neither was Judy). On Judge Judy, case rulings were actually "arbitrations," or instances where third parties would hear cases and issue a decision, as we explained in our guide to applying to be on Chrissy's Court yourself. That doesn't make the decisions any less final, though, even if they are silly.
It really does seem unbelievable, however, to think that some of the defendants in these cases are really so miffed as to need to go in front of a judge to solve their problem. In one situation, one lounge singer sued an individual for damaging a speaker after "startling" said singer with a surprising song request. It's all part of the satirical nature of the show, which can be side-splitting at times.
In another case, the show follows a man suing his ex-girlfriend for the cost of a car. Ever since the girlfriend bought the car, all she does is drive him around – and her time is more valuable than the sum of the car. Honestly, though? Same, girl. Get your money.
If you think Chrissy is great in her new role as a judge, you can try to appear on the show to see how it all goes down yourself. But you'll have to think of some silly arguments that need settling first. That's the main allure of this bite-sized series, after all.
