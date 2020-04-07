Wait, Are the People and Cases on 'Chrissy's Court' Real or Scripted?

Quibi, the newest streaming platform you can toss into your pile of monthly subscription fees, is finally here! And with it, it's brought dozens of new shows to get lost in – namely, Chrissy's Court, a new series starring the one and only Chrissy Teigen. You know her as a talented chef, model, TV personality, and author. She also just happens to be John Legend's wife. And now she has her very own show where she dons a judge's robes and passes judgment on some of the funniest cases ever.