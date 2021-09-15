What Happened to Heather Locklear? 'Melrose Place' Star Returns to Television

Heather Locklear will star in Lifetime's upcoming made-for-TV movie, Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, as the title character. The movie is based on the book series Don't Sweat the Small Stuff by Kristine's late husband, Richard Carlson, who passed away in 2006.

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff follows Kristine as she is forced to deal with her husband's tragic passing. She must navigate being a single mom and deal with being the face and voice of the "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff" brand.

"Looking deep inside herself, Kristine comes to understand the true essence of emotional authenticity and not sweating the small stuff, which leads to the resilience and confidence needed to carry on the legacy of the beloved brand," the Lifetime synopsis reads.