Is 'Dynasty' Ending After Season 4?

The long-standing legacy of the Carringtons has lived on for four decades. Dynasty made its television debut in January of 1981 and aired for eight years before the series was canceled. The series was later revived by The CW in 2017, and fans hope that the reboot has the same luck.

The Season 4 finale of Dynasty premiered on Oct. 1, and if history is any indication, the Carringtons will likely go out with a bang. In the penultimate episode, Fallon and Liam’s baecation went awry and Blake had doubts about his run in the senatorial campaign.

In addition, Alexis tempted Dominique with a deal and Jeff’s behavior became increasingly erratic. There is far too much drama to be addressed in a 43-minute finale and fans are dying to know if Dynasty is renewed for Season 5 . Here’s what we know so far.

Is ‘Dynasty’ renewed for Season 5?

In February of 2021, showrunners confirmed that the Carrington chaos isn’t coming to an end just yet. Along with Charmed, Riverdale, Walker, and The Flash, the network announced that Dynasty is returning for another season, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Although the reboot has been subject to criticism since the series premiere, the show might have the potential to outlast its predecessor.

One fan on Reddit wrote following about the Season 4 finale: “The longer the show goes, the better the cast is getting at settling in and enjoying it. The early Season 5 renewal scares me a bit because is it giving them the opportunity to end it properly in advance, or what? I’d love to see this crazy train keep going.”

News of the show’s renewal comes despite Season 4’s ratings, which many viewers notice have plummeted. One viewer tweeted, ”I think Dynasty Season 5 is going to be its last season. Season 4 has been kinda meh for me (with exception of Anders’ death) but I feel the show has lost its edge…"

Showrunners have yet to share an official release date, but the Season 5 premiere is likely to air in early 2022. And after the Season 4 finale, viewers have questions that need answers. The synopsis for Season 4, Episode 22, “Filled With Manipulations and Deceptions,” reveals that Fallon and Liam are on the brink of divorce. Alex finds himself in yet another, “precarious” predicament, and Jeff’s condition worsens.

