Fans Are Worried Season 4 of ‘New Amsterdam’ Is the Last, but Should They Be?

However, there have been rumors that have worried viewers since Episode 1. With some details being released on the fate of a few main characters, is this the last season of New Amsterdam ? Here’s what you need to know.

Fans of New Amsterdam are excited to have their favorite show back on the air. After waiting for Season 4 to hit our TV schedule, avid watchers are ready to see the drama unfold.

Is this the last season of ‘New Amsterdam'?

The doctors who work at the New Amsterdam Medical Center have been going through a whole lot. Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the medical director of the hospital, doesn’t have a regular person job. Not only is he overseeing some of the most complex patients, but there’s always drama going on behind the scenes too.

In Season 3, Dr. Goodwin fought through injuries both to his body and his heart. His relationship with Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) has gone through so many ups and downs. By the end of that season, we weren’t sure where it was going between the two. But in the premiere episode of Season 4, things seemed to take a turn for the better between them. Their relationship has always been all over the place, but Dr. Goodwin finally felt ready to commit fully to Dr. Sharpe.

He told her that he was in love with her and didn’t care who heard him. It was the freest he’d ever spoken about their commitment. And while that seemed like the exact thing the show needed, Max told Helen that he was ready to have a new beginning and that he intended to leave New Amsterdam and go with her to London.

It would be a new beginning for the two. However, if both Max and Helen would be leaving the hospital, what does that mean for the show? Both doctors are a huge part of the hospital and key characters for the show itself. Are they leaving? Are new characters going to take over? Or, maybe worse, is this the last season of New Amsterdam?

We have some good and bad news for fans who are worried the end is near. We’re not sure how the storyline is going to unfold. Will Max and Helen stay together? Is Karen (Debra Monk) going to do something to get in the way? Will someone else come along and change things up? We also don't know for sure if Ryan and Freema are walking away from the show as neither will address their status.

What we do know is Season 4 isn’t going to be the last season. Season 5 of New Amsterdam was already announced. In January 2020, Variety reported the good news that our favorite hospital drama show is going to be around for a while still and had signed a three-season extension.