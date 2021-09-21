Ryan Eggold Has Dated a Few Actresses Over the Years

Even though it doesn't look like Ryan is dating someone right now, he has been linked to some actresses in the past. Back in 2008, he was linked to Ashley Greene, who's known for playing Alice Cullen in the Twilight movies. And at the time, he mentioned he was seeing someone. According to Just Jared , he told Life & Style, "I’m sort of dating someone – she’s an actress."

Those two apparently didn't last because a year after, Ryan was said to be dating actress Haley Bennett. She's been in movies like The Magnificent Seven and Marley & Me. She will also be in the upcoming film adaptation for the popular video game series Borderlands.

Different sources say the two broke up in 2011, but again, a relationship was never confirmed by either of them.

The fourth season of New Amsterdam premieres on Sept. 21, 2021, on NBC at 10 p.m. EST.