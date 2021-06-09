Will Sharpwin Finally Become a Thing in the Season 3 Finale of 'New Amsterdam'? Fans Hope So

Midway through Season 1, the chemistry between Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman ) and Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) becomes clear. Early in his friendship with Helen, Max reveals his cancer diagnosis, which, at the time, is a secret to his pregnant wife, Georgia (Lisa O'Hare). Until now, Max and Helen’s relationship has been mostly platonic. But their relationship takes a turn when Georgia goes into labor and Max is forced to choose between saving his baby and his wife.

Ultimately, Helen and the New Amsterdam team scrub in to save the day, only for Georgia to be killed in a head-on collision. While it takes months for Max to recover from his wife’s death, Helen is by his side the entire time, despite her relationships with Dr. Akash Panthaki (Sendhil Ramamurthy) and Dr. Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim). Two seasons later, fans are wondering — do Helen and Max finally get together in New Amsterdam ?

Do Helen and Max get together in ‘New Amsterdam’?

Promos for the Season 3 finale tease that Dr. Max Goodwin and Dr. Helen Sharpe will finally get their happily ever after, but viewers can’t be so sure that Max and Helen’s love story will finally come true. After all, Helen did just take in a rebellious new house guest.

In Episode 4, Helen learns that her half-brother, Farhan, died. In addition to becoming the executioner of his will, Helen also asks his recently-orphaned teenage daughter, Mina (Nadia Affolter), to come and live with her in New York City.

Now that Max is fighting to gain full custody of his daughter Luna, things don’t look too good for Sharpwin, but actor Ryan Eggold gives us hope that Max and Helen’s love story will unfold in due time. Ryan tells Monsters and Critics, “I’m just so excited to find a new landscape with Freema in the sense that that unspoken tension between them is wonderful, but if you jump the gun and they get together too quickly, it’s no good.”

Nevertheless, in an interview with CinemaBlend, Ryan says the finale of New Amsterdam will resolve a lot of unfinished business. He explains, “Regarding the finale, yeah, there's some really great stuff between them. I mean, what do you say? It's time. I think they both know that it's time to look whatever it is in the face, whatever it means.”

