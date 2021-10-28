Meet 'Grey's Anatomy' Newcomer, E.R. Fightmaster

Outside of their work in various TV shows, E.R. is a musician. They sing lead vocals and play guitar for the two-person band Twin , which released the single "Santa Clarita" in 2021. While acting seems to be at the forefront of E.R.'s career, having musical talent isn't a bad thing to be able to fall back on.

E.R. seems intent on continuing to make an impact as an actor. In May 2021, they told IndieWire that they grew up hoping to see a non-binary person like them on TV.

"When I was growing up, I never saw that on TV at all, or if I did see it, they were being made fun of," E.R. said. "Getting to be [the] butch person on TV that I always wanted to see was a real honor."