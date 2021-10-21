Is Meredith Grey's New Job Bringing Her Back to Her Neurosurgery Beginnings?

We've already seen a lot of huge changes on this season of Grey's Anatomy , including a disclaimer that explains the season is set in a "fictional, post-pandemic world, which represents our hopes for the future." It also appears to be a season filled with little nods to earlier episodes. For example, in Episode 1 of Season 18, Meredith Grey is wearing the same button-up shirt she wore in the very first episode of the show.

It's no coincidence that the very first episode of Grey's was called "A Hard Day's Night," while the first episode of Season 18 was called "Here Comes the Sun" — both are titles of Beatles songs. These aren't the first trips to the past the show is taking. Meredith has taken a new job that will have her splitting her time between Seattle and Minneapolis. The new position has fans wondering if Meredith is going back to neuro. Here's what we know.

Is Meredith going back to neuro?

Meredith is offered her very own research lab by Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) in order to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease. Dr. Hamilton is a neurosurgeon in Minneapolis who also has Parkinson's, so he has a lot riding on the offer. Meredith decides to take the offer with the stipulation that she can go back and forth between Seattle and Minneapolis, and gets to bring Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone).

Source: ABC

Because of this new job, Meredith has stepped down as director of the residency program but will remain chief of general surgery. However, the job in Minnesota will require her to return to her first area of interest: neurosurgery. On a recent episode of her podcast, Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo, Ellen dropped some very important information about her character to her guest, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who is actually a neurosurgeon.

She let it slip that, "Meredith is about to change her specialty and go back to neuro," and went on to explain it was because "we want to address these findings that our microbiome and our gut are our second brain, and as important as our first brain and we should start treating them as such." Ellen is equally as interested in this subject as her character is, and furthered revealed she is a "big believer in microbiome and gut health."

