More Than 50 Years Later, Paul McCartney Reveals Why the Beatles Really Broke up

Whether you were born in 1952 or 2002, you can likely name a handful of Beatles songs. Known to be one of the best and most successful rock bands of all time, the Beatles formed in 1960 and were international superstars — as well as the faces of the "British Invasion" phenomenon — by 1964.

The four uber-famous rock stars, Paul McCartney , George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon, stuck by each other's sides throughout the course of 10 overwhelming years and 12 historic studio albums (as well as loads of EPs, compilation albums, and live albums), but their time together came to an infamous end in 1970. Co-lead vocalist Paul was the one to announce the shocking crumbling of the Beatles on April 10, 1970, after releasing a cryptic "self-interview," which also detailed his solo album, McCartney.

Despite it not being an official statement, the world ran with it, and many blamed the breakup on Paul. But was there ever really one reason for the split? Well, over five decades later, Paul McCartney is speaking up and laying the blame on one person in particular. You'd think that the dust would've settled by now, but obviously, the Beatles' breakup will forever be a touchy subject. So, according to Paul, who was the instigator? He couldn't just "Let it Be."

Who is responsible for splitting up the Beatles?

At 79 years old, 18-time Grammy winner Paul McCartney is spilling piping hot British tea about the Beatles' breakup. See, after carrying the weight of the breakup heard 'round the world for so long, Paul needs to get something off his chest. There is a well-known theory that suggests Yoko Ono's relationship with John influenced the state of the Beatles, but perhaps that view is sexist... or is it? "I didn’t instigate the split," Paul explained. "That was our Johnny."

Speaking to journalist John Wilson for BBC Radio 4 (via CNN), Paul said, "John walked into the room one day and said, 'I'm leaving the Beatles.' And he said, 'It's quite thrilling. It's rather like a divorce.' And then we were left to pick up the pieces." John Wilson was quick to point out that Paul sued his bandmates to formally end the business partnership, but Paul explained he was particularly frustrated with becoming the world's punching bag for something he didn't instigate.

Paul clarified John's reasoning for wanting a "divorce" from the Beatles, which centered around his desire to engage in acts of social justice. John and his wife, Yoko Ono, participated in several social justice movements, including "bagism," which saw the two artists wearing bags in public as a reminder not to judge others based on their outer appearance.

In response to the controversial Vietnam War, John and Yoko hosted seven-day "Bed-ins for Peace," aka nonviolent protests involving laying in hotel beds. They held one in Amsterdam and one in Montreal. "The point of it really was that John was making a new life with Yoko and he wanted to go in a bag, and he wanted to lie in bed for a week in Amsterdam, for peace. You couldn't argue with that," Paul said, clearly sarcastically.

