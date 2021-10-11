Eric Clapton Has Made Millions Through His Work in the Music Industry

In a shocking exposé published by Rolling Stone , it has come to light that Eric donated over £1,000 to a U.K.-based band called Jam for Freedom that openly opposes vaccine mandates. Group founder Cambel McLaughlin spoke about the donation in the article, saying he thought it was fake before Eric actually reached out to him via text.

"It was something complimentary, along the lines of, 'Hey, it’s Eric — great work you’re doing,'" Cambel told the publication. He added that Eric then gave them access to his family’s white, six-person VW Transporter van since theirs had been destroyed in an accident, donated more money, and said he might even sit in with Jam for Freedom at some point. Yikes.

Eric is indeed vaccinated against COVID-19, having reportedly received two AstraZeneca shots, but he is openly against mandates and has slammed the vaccine as "disastrous" in a since-deleted tweet. He also claimed that "propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone" and has criticized lockdown measures, saying "live music might never recover."

Most recently, he toured in U.S. states that don't require vaccines to attend shows at live venues, another clear statement against mandates overall.