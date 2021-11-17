Logo
transgender flag
Source: Wikimedia Commons

45 Instagram Captions to Celebrate Being Trans During Transgender Awareness Week

By

Nov. 17 2021, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

Each year, Transgender Awareness Week is celebrated from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19, when trans folks and allies fight to raise awareness and visibility for the trans community. It's a time to continue advocating for equal rights for people of all gender identities and fighting against ongoing injustice against trans people, but it's also a great way to celebrate being our true and genuine selves, whether we exist within the gender binary or outside of it altogether.

Whether you're out proud, closeted but questioning, or an ally to the cause, Transgender Awareness Week is the perfect time to express your love and support for the community. Outside of signing petitions, organizing events, or attending demonstrations, there's never anything wrong with posting your solidarity on social media.

In case you're having trouble coming up with a caption to add to your posts or your pictures, here are some to help you get started.

Happy Transgender Awareness Week!

nonbinary pride flag
Source: Wikimedia Commons
Transgender Awareness captions for Instagram

1. Be your genuine self.

2. Gender is fluid.

3. You are valid.

4. Trans rights are human rights.

5. Protect Trans Lives

6. Stay visible!

7. One of Them

8. You are enough

9. Ask me about my pronouns!

10. Trans kids belong everywhere!

11. My gender is not yours to decide.

12. The future is genderfluid

13. Transphobia is not a joke!

14. Biological sex is not binary!

15. It takes courage to be who you really are.

16. Being trans is not a choice!

17. Trans AF

18. Respect my pronouns

19. I am more than my parts!

20. Love has no gender!

21. The only choice I ever made was to be me!

22. Life is too short to spend it at war with yourself.

23. Be yourself.

24. I am who I am.

25. Pride lasts all year!

26. Be proud of who you are!

27. Being trans is not a choice. Being transphobic is!

28. Celebrate you!

29. Love yourself!

30. It's OK if you're not ready

31. No one knows who you are but you

32. I am an experience

33. I love me

34. Be a trans ally!

35. There's no one way to be you

Laverne Cox on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Source: Paramount Network
Trans quotes for Instagram

36. "My beauty is not about how I look. My beauty is about my heart and soul." —Laverne Cox

37. "We deserve to experience love, fully, equally, without shame and without compromise." —Elliot Page

38. "We have to learn to adapt to people and changes. Change is good." —Jamie Clayton

39. "I'm still [me], and that's who I'm always going to be." —Lily Hoshikawa, Zombie Land Saga

40. "You are an experience. Make sure you're a good experience." —Garnet, Steven Universe

41. "Gender is not what people look like to other people; it is what we know ourselves to be." —Alok Vaid-Menon

42. "Transphobia is no longer acceptable in the name of feminism." —Autumn Sandeen

43. "It was me that was holding myself back because I felt like I had to fit into this mold of what people want to see." —Mj Rodriguez

44. "Nature chooses who will be transgender; individuals don't choose this." —Mercedes Ruehl

45. "Tradition is nothing but ancestral peer pressure." —Indya Moore

