'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 Guest Judges Include a Golden Globe Winner, a Talk Show Host, and a Comedian

Dove Cameron is an actress and a singer and is best known for playing a dual role in the hit Disney Channel comedy show Liv and Maddie. For her portrayal of both characters, the now 25-yar-old won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Program in 2018.

Not only is Dove is a huge fan of RuPaul's Drag Race, but considers Ru’s one of her heroes. Fans will not want to miss the episode she appears on.