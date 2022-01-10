'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 Guest Judges Include a Golden Globe Winner, a Talk Show Host, and a Comedian

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 Guest Judges Include a Golden Globe Winner, a Talk Show Host, and a ComedianBy Toni Sutton
Jan. 10 2022, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
VH1 totally knows how to start new year right: by debuting the long-awaited brand new season of the hit competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race. The series premiered in 2009 and follows host RuPaul’s search for “America’s next drag superstar.” Each week, competitors are given different challenges as RuPaul serves as a mentor on the show. A panel of judges critiques their process until a queen is crowned the ultimate winner.
Every season, along with the mainstays Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage, and, of course, Mama Ru, there is a new slew of guest judges. Nicole Byer, Cynthia Erivo, Loni Love, TS Madison, and Jamal Sims all were guest judges for Season 13. Keep scrolling to get a look at the set of guest judges that will appear on Season 14.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron is an actress and a singer and is best known for playing a dual role in the hit Disney Channel comedy show Liv and Maddie. For her portrayal of both characters, the now 25-yar-old won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Program in 2018.
Not only is Dove is a huge fan of RuPaul's Drag Race, but considers Ru’s one of her heroes. Fans will not want to miss the episode she appears on.
Christine Chiu
Christine Chiu is a producer and breakout star in Netflix’s hit reality show Bling Empire. She is also the founder and co-owner of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery and the Rengernativ, which she runs with her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu. Christine is known for her philanthropic efforts and is working on launching her own children’s books.
She loves fashion and has a life-size personality, so she will be looking for lots of glamour and persona from competitors.
Andra Day
The San Diego native Andra Day is a singer, songwriter, and actress. She’s best known for her performance in th Hulu filmThe United States vs. Billie Holiday. Andra was nominated for her portrayal of the late great singer and activist and won a Golden Globe last year for the role in the film.
She isn't afraid to have fun with fashion and will be looking for the contestants to bring their fashion A-game to the runway.
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson will forever be known for her amazing performance in FOX’s series Empire as Cookie Lyon. The actress first got her start in Hollywood carer in guest roles on various television shows and has acted in numerous films, including Hustle and Flow and Hidden Figures, for which she earned the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in 2017.
Taraji is pretty funny, so she will definitely have contestants and viewers in stitches.
Alicia Keys
Singer, songwriter, producer, and actress Alicia Keys took the world by storm with the release of her debut “Songs in A Minor." Since then, the 40-year-old has received numerous accolades in her career, including 17 NAACP Image Awards and 15 competitive Grammy Awards. Alicia is definitely at the top of her game, and contestants will have to be at the top of theirs if they want to sashay away and live to slay another day on RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Lizzo
Lizzo is a three-time Grammy award-winning superstar that went from underground phenom to pop star sensation. In a sneak peek courtesy of E! for the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Lizzo is seen heading back to the Twerk Room while contestants are getting ready. She surprises them and says, "Are my queens in the house," as contestants begin jumping for joy.
Lizzo definitely looks like she bought the energy, and we're sure as a guest judge, she was looking for the queens to bring that same high energy.
Loni Love
Loni Love is best known for being a television show host on ABC’s The Real. The author and actress in the 2000s had a career in electrical engineering, and before launching a career in stand-up comedy, was a musical engineer. In 2003 the Daytime Emmy Award winner was also a runner-up on Star Search her comedic performance.
Loni keeps it "very real" so she won't be holding anything back when it comes to judging contestants on the series.
Ava Max
Ava Max is a singer and songwriter who began her career in 2016 after signing to Atlantic Records. The single "Sweet but Psycho" became her breakthrough song and topped the charts in 2016. Now the 27-year-old is making it her mission to bring dance-pop back.
As a performer who knows how to put on a great show, the queens will definitely have to bring it when it comes time to their lip-sync performances if they want to impress Ava.
Dulcé Sloan
The singer, writer, and comedian is best known for her work in films such as Baby Mama’s Club and Chick Fight. Since 2017 the 38-year-old has been a correspondent for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. She also lends her voice in the animated FOX series The Great North alongside an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Megan Mullaly, Nick Offerman, Paul Rust, and Jenny Slate.
She has a pretty outgoing personality, so her stint as a guest judge will be filled with nothing but fun times.
Other stars appearing throughout the season include Leslie Jordan, Sarah McLachlan, and Jennifer Lopez.
RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.