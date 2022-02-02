Jimbo Showcased a Wonderfully Disturbed Performance on 'Drag Race U.K. vs. the World'

Alongside competing queen Pangina Heals — who was a judge on both Season 1 and 2 of Drag Race Thailand — Jimbo earned her spot as one of the top two queens of the week. Though Jimbo didn't win the "Lip Sync for the World" set to the Spice Girls' "Say You'll Be There" (literally falling over Pangina on the stage), we are beyond excited for more of her fabulously offbeat drag stylings.

For U.S. viewers, new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. vs. the World release Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST on WOW Presents Plus. U.K. viewers can catch it Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on BBC Three as well as on BBC iPlayer.