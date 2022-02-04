Take a Look at All of the Queens Who Have Gone Home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Less than a year after Symone was crowned as the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, the popular VH1 reality series has officially returned for another season with an all-new set of eager queens.

Season 14 began with a two-part premiere, and the 14 competitors were split up into two groups. This meant that viewers could get to know the stars better, but it made it all the more heartbreaking once the eliminations commenced.