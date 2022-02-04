Take a Look at All of the Queens Who Have Gone Home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14

Take a Look at All of the Queens Who Have Gone Home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 4 2022, Published 11:59 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Less than a year after Symone was crowned as the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, the popular VH1 reality series has officially returned for another season with an all-new set of eager queens.
Season 14 began with a two-part premiere, and the 14 competitors were split up into two groups. This meant that viewers could get to know the stars better, but it made it all the more heartbreaking once the eliminations commenced.
Who has been eliminated from the competition so far? RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Matthews are not holding anything back on Season 14. Keep scrolling to find out who will not be winning the title, the $250,000 cash prize, or the one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics this time around.
Who went home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14?
The season kicked off with a two-part "Big Opening," and contestants Daya Betty and Orion Story were sent home. In the first major twist of the season, RuPaul brought the two eliminated queens back in the third episode to compete.
Once all of the Season 14 queens were united, the real eliminations began — but RuPaul shared another twist. Each queen selected a chocolate bar, and one sweet treat is golden inside. Once a contestant is eliminated, she can open up the bar to see if her elimination will stand, or if she'll be given another shot to compete.
Keep scrolling to find out who's been cut so far, and to learn if the chocolate bars have saved anyone yet.
1. June Jambalaya
The Los Angeles-based queen had to lip sync for her life against Orion Story in the first half of the Big Opening. While June was victorious against her competitor, she ended up in the Bottom 2 again following the third challenge (which was the first episode with all of the queens together).
After going against Maddy Morphosis, June was eliminated — and her chocolate bar was not golden.
2. Alyssa Hunter
During the fourth episode, the remaining stars were tasked with an acting challenge to make a Season 14 Super Tease. While Alyssa impressed with her "Night of a Thousand J Los" runway outfit, her acting fell flat.
She competed against Kerri Colby in the lip sync (which was, unsurprisingly, to Jennifer Lopez's song, "Play"), but she was told to Sashay Away. Like June, Alyssa's chocolate bar did not allow her to stay.
Which queen will be next? You'll have to tune in to find out.
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. The show is also available to stream on Paramount Plus.