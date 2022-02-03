Is Carson Kressley Still With His Match From 'Celebrity Dating Game'?

Most of Carson's relationships have been kept on the down-low, and the only one he's publicly admitted to was with former Atlanta Falcons player Esera Tavai Tuaolo.

In 2016, Carson admitted he had previously dated "Mr. Aloha," though he didn't give any details about when they dated or for how long. "I once went out with a football player who was in the Super Bowl," he said. "And he's just a friend of mine. But he's awfully nice and he can sing and do other things."

If there's more to Carson's love life, he may spill it on Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother. So don't forget to tune in on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.