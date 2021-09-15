Do You Like a Good Mystery? Here Are Books Similar to 'One of Us Is Lying'

The bestselling young-adult book One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus has a TV adaptation on Peacock coming October 2021, but fans of the book can't wait to get their hands on anything that reminds them of their favorite mystery. One of Us Is Lying focuses on five characters in detention like The Breakfast Club ... if one of the Breakfast Club members were guilty of murder. Here are five YA books with the same thrilling themes as One of Us Is Lying.