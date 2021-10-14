Valiant Thor's Introduction on 'AHS' Proves That the Aliens Aren't Messing Around

Whether it be fighting ravenous vampires or unraveling the secrets of an alien invasion, both parts of American Horror Story Season 10 have certainly taken fans on a wild roller coaster ride. Despite there only being one episode left in the season, new characters seem to still be emerging and taking on a significant role in the storyline. Case-in-point: Valiant Thor, the newest creepy addition to American Horror Story: Double Feature Part 2 (Death Valley) with some seemingly sinister motives.

With that being said, who exactly is Valiant Thor? Who plays the character and where have we seen him before? On top of that, what is his (creepy) angle? Keep reading for all of the known details regarding the latest character to join the cast of AHS: Double Feature.

Who is Valiant Thor on 'American Horror Story: Double Feature'? He's working with the alien invaders.

There have been a few odd alien-human hybrid characters introduced to the cast of AHS this season so far, but Valiant Thor is a far departure from his predecessors. Played by series regular Cody Fern, who has appeared in previous seasons Apocalypse and 1984, Valiant Thor (who is based on an actual conspiracy theory) serves as a liaison of sorts between alien invaders and the U.S. government.

He appears to be a human, but while introducing himself to President Dwight D. Eisenhower (Neal McDonough), Valiant reveals himself to be a humanoid robot by lifting part of his skull and exposing a mess of wires and computer chips. His job on the show is to uphold the agreement made between the aliens and humans while simultaneously working to direct the abduction and birthing laboratories that the aliens are operating on Earth.

Article continues below advertisement

The agreement doesn't only benefit the aliens, however, as the U.S. government is given access to technology years ahead of the rest of the world. During Valiant's meeting with the president and his staff in the Oval Office, he shows them some of what that technology is. Opening an unmarked metal briefcase, Valiant reveals to the statesmen what appears to be a smartphone and tells them that it's more powerful than their best computers at the time, adding that the world will run on them someday.

Source: FX

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the episode, it's revealed that the aforementioned laboratories set up by the aliens and run by Valiant for their human experiments were seemingly being housed in the underground bomb shelter beneath the White House. At one point, Valiant makes it known that the aliens need more space to operate in. The president is initially apprehensive to give any more leeway to the otherworldly creatures, but Valiant reminds him that the aliens would simply take anything that they weren't just given.

President Eisenhower reluctantly agrees, and in a secretive meeting in the Oval Office he signs over documents that sanction "38,000 acres" of land away from public use, dubbing the new zone as "Area 51" so that the aliens can continue to conduct their experiments in secrecy. Later on, Eisenhower is seen visiting the facility with Vice President Richard Nixon (Craig Sheffer) and President Lyndon B. Johnson (Karl Makinen) only to find countless tubes housing alien-human hybrid babies.

Article continues below advertisement

Things get a bit heated between Valiant and President Eisenhower at one point in the show, however, as the latter catches his wife, Mamie Eisenhower (Sarah Paulson), engaging in sexual relations with Valiant. This causes the president to collapse and pass out, only to wake up next to Mamie who tells him that he didn't imagine it and that she was simply engaging in "diplomatic relations" with their robot guest.