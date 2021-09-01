Frances Conroy Is Ryan Murphy's Secret Weapon — Here Are All Her 'AHS' Characters Ranked

Frances Conroy as Bebe Babbitt was the right choice, but our biggest gripe here is that we just wanted more of her. She only had a two-episode arc, so we never truly got to know her ins and outs.

However, her speech to Evan Peters’ Kai that drives him over the edge to bring about “feminist rage” is hard to forget. In a politically divided world, this too-radical feminist SCUM killer is terrifying in a new way, but not enough to live up to Frances’s other performances.