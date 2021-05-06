The Difference Between Pops and Pop Pop on 'The Goldbergs'

Fans of The Goldbergs were sad to say their final goodbyes to George Segal, who played Pops . The 87-year-old tragically died from bypass surgery complications March 23, 2021. The sitcom paid tribute to him with a 48-second loving video earlier in April. Once the episode came to an end, the screen transitioned to messaging that said DEDICATED TO OUR FRIEND, GEORGE. Best-of Pops moments were shared with us (Pops as Batman, and Pops as a Ghostbuster who said, "Who ya gonna telephone?").

The tribute showed George on his banjo, which he'd apparently play on late-night shows. The clip ends with Pops hugging his family and saying, "If you just believe in yourself, like I do, you can't lose." We're not crying. You're crying!

However, there's a little bit of confusion around Pop and Pop Pop though, so if you're looking up either, just know they're played by totally different actors and play different characters in general.