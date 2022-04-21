Emmy-nominated Scottish actor and LGBTQ activist Alan Cumming played Sandy Frink in Romy and Michele — aka the nerdy high school "nobody" who, just like Heather (who was desperately in love with him back in the day), became a major success later in life. After discovering a new form of rubber, Sandy got super-rich, even arriving at the 10-year reunion via helicopter. We truly love that for him.

One of the movie's most memorable scenes involves Alan Cumming dancing with Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino to Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time."