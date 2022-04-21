Is Season 2 of The Flight Attendant as unique and unexpected as the first? No, but it’s just as binge-worthy. The intrigue and adventure that defined the first season is still present in the second, even if Cassie’s constant drinking is not. The season begins with jilted rose-colored dialogue that feels out of character, but as it progresses, we realize that that's not accidental. This is Cassie’s attempt to become someone new.