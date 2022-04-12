Looking to immerse yourself in the dark world of a high-stakes crime show? Are you not into the standard primetime police procedural series? Fox's 9-1-1 isn't for everyone. Some of us want a bit more grit. If this sounds like you, then perhaps HBO Max's newest crime thriller series Tokyo Vice will captivate your senses. Not only is Tony-winning playwright J.T. Rogers its creator and writer, but Miami Vice director Michael Mann acts as an executive producer.

Based on Jake Adelstein's 2009 memoir, Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan, the series follows Ansel Elgort's Jake as he becomes the first white reporter to work for a renowned Japanese newspaper in Tokyo in the late 1990s. It isn't long before the young American journalist finds himself wrapped up in the depths of Tokyo's seedy underbelly, investigating the notorious Yakuza with the Tokyo Vice police squad.