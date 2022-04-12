'Severance' Season 2 Release Date: When Will Season 2 Premiere?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 12 2022, Published 9:22 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Severance.
Streaming platform Apple TV Plus announced its decision to renew Severance, the gripping workplace drama created by Dan Erickson, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Season 1 of the critically acclaimed series charts the perturbing experiences of Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), and a few others working in the Macrodata Refinement Department of Lumon Industries. Season 1 drew to a close on Friday, April 8, 2022. When's the release date of Season 2 of Severance?
Apple TV Plus has renewed 'Severance' for Season 2 — when can we expect new episodes?
With Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle serving as the directors, Season 1 of Severance obtained a loyal fan base thanks to its exceptional structure, beautifully developed storylines, and positively mesmerizing cinematography.
The first nine episodes offer a glimpse into the double lives of characters who opt to undergo "severance," the show's titular procedure that effectively splits the employees' memories into two distinct halves.
IMDb lists 10 episodes for Season 2 of Severance, but it appears that the official episode count has yet to be confirmed. Unfortunately for fans, Apple TV Plus has also yet to announce a release date for the next batch of episodes. We will update you as more information becomes available!
The Season 1 finale of 'Severance' confirmed a long-standing fan theory about Helly's close ties to Lumon Industries.
The Season 1 finale of Severance confirms that Helly is, in fact, Helena Eagan, the daughter of James Eagan (Michael Siberry) and an heir to Lumon Industries founder Kier Eagan. As the episode fleshes out, Helly undergoes the severance procedure to drum up public support for the mysterious company and prove that their tech is fully secure.
Severance fans started circulating similar theories on Reddit a while back.
"I think they’re turning her into a 'rebel' to make us think that she’s going to end up being someone whose outie will eventually realize that Severance is wrong, but she’s actually going to be someone that’s important for the companies that use severance," wrote a Redditor named petielvrrr soon after Season 1, Episode 3 aired.
But the Season 1 finale of Severance has plenty of other surprises in store for viewers, as well. The episode hints at a possible link between Lumon Industries and the U.S. military. Elsewhere, Dylan (Zach Cherry) heads straight to the security room to cause some real ruckus — which is likely going to yield consequences beyond the scope of Season 1.
Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette are all set to reprise their roles in Season 2.
Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette will likely resume their roles in Season 2 of Severance. The Season 1 Finale also teases further details about Gemma's fate. Dichen Lachman, the actress portraying Gemma and Ms. Casey, might appear in Season 2 of Severance, as well.
Season 1 of Severance is available now on Apple TV Plus.