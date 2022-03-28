Dan Erickson Is the Imaginative Creator and Writer of Sci-Fi Series 'Severance' — Let's Explore His Work

His work is described as "darkly acerbic, often marrying affectionate character comedy and grim existential horror," which totally aligns with the premise of Severance. Prior to Severance, Dan Erickson worked in series development for Super Deluxe — a now-defunct offshoot of Turner Broadcasting — and is credited as a writer for Spike’s Lip Sync Battle Preshow.

As for the journey toward making Severance a reality, it began several years ago.