Who Does Patricia Arquette Play in Apple TV's Workplace Series, 'Severance'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Severance.

We've got our work lives and our personal lives. A Venn diagram would show that most people see these two realms intersect, unless we're talking about Lumon Industries employees. The fictional med-tech company showcased in Dan Erickson's bizarre new workplace thriller series, Severance, persuades its employees to undergo a microchipping procedure called "Severance," which severs a person's work memories from their personal ones.