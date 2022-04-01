Season 1, Episode 7 of 'Severance' Confirms a Fan Theory About Mark and [SPOILER]By Leila Kozma
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Severance.
Ben Stiller's psychological thriller slowly casts light on the complex mysteries surrounding a group of office workers who voluntarily agree to undergo a procedure referred to as severance.
A simple medical intervention, severance, leaves the workers unable to access certain sets of memories while spending time at the office and vice versa. Season 1, Episode 7 unveiled further details about Mark's (Adam Scott) wife — who so far was thought to be dead.
Season 1, Episode 7 of 'Severance' ends with a gripping twist. How does Mark's wife come into the story?
Until Season 1, Episode 7, viewers didn't get the chance to see who Mark's wife was.
Episodes 4 and 6 have already hinted that Mark and the wellness counselor working on the severed floor, Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), could be connected — but it was only in Episode 7 that the nature of their relationship was fleshed out in more detail.
At the end of the episode, Mark tapes together a photograph of his wife. But in the photograph we see Ms. Casey, or, presumably, Gemma. As many fans believe, the scene gives more context to Mark's intriguing dynamic with Ms. Casey.
"I saw the picture of Mark’s wife and threw a pillow across the room. What the f--k," tweeted @IAmATree78.
But the revelation has larger-scale implications for the brilliantly-structured show. As it suggests, other employees of Lumon Industries could have hitherto unexplored connections to the outside world, too.
It further emphasizes the idea that the severance procedure may have impacted people differently — and that some, like Ms. Casey, may have reacted to the procedure differently than the people who make up the Macrodata Refinement Department.
Mark and Ms. Casey had several notable encounters in previous episodes of 'Severance.'
In Season 1, Episode 4 of Severance, Mark attends a wellness session with Ms. Casey, as part of which she encourages him to try a task demonstrating how far removed the memories of Mark's outie feel to Mark's innie. Turns out: not far removed enough.
Ms. Casey begins the session by lighting a purple candle that Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) nicked from Mark's basement — where he keeps the items once owned by his wife — before asking Mark to create a clay sculpture.
He ends up sculpting a tree — the location where his wife suffered a car accident. What's more, as eagle-eyed fans pointed out, Ms. Casey's dress matches the color of the candle.
As the session proves to Harmony, certain sensory data can trigger strong reactions from the severed employees. The chip has proven more or less successful when it comes to suppressing visual memories, Screen Rant prompts.
In Season 1, Episode 6, Mark and Ms. Casey awkwardly pass one another in the corridor leading up to the break room. Fans of the show could not help but notice the tension.
"SPOILER — How did people watching Severance not know that Ms. Casey was Mark’s wife? Their chemistry on the path to the break room? The candle? Come on now folks, look alive," tweeted @phoebewdriscoll.
