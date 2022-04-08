Ansel Elgort Investigates the Yakuza in HBO Max’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ — Did He Learn Japanese for the Role?

According to Malay Mail, Ansel's experience working on Tokyo Vice involved the most prep he's ever done for a role. Not only did he learn Japanese, but he also studied journalism, even shadowing Jake Adelstein and going undercover as a reporter. In addition, Ansel practiced the Japanese martial art aikido, which translates to “way of harmonizing energy."

“He likes to prep you to the point where things become second nature, where you can really feel immersed in the role," Ansel told the paper.