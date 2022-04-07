'Tokyo Vice' on HBO Max Draws Inspiration From a 2009 Memoir of Actual Events

HBO Max certainly wasn't the first to try adapting the events of Tokyo Vice into visual media. There was an attempt to adapt the story into a film in 2013. Daniel Radcliffe was even set to portray Jake Adelstein in the film.

Needless to say, production on the film never truly got off the ground. This left room for the series to take the spotlight in 2022.

New episodes of Tokyo Vice stream every Thursday on HBO Max. The limited series will last for eight episodes.