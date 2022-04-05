HBO Is Introducing Even More Male Nudity, and It's No Fallacy

In the pilot episode of The White Lotus, “Arrivals,” Mark (Steve Zahn) exposes his penis by lifting up his bathrobe to show his wife how enlarged his testicles are. But Steve told The Hollywood Reporter, “I didn't even have to do that part. It's somebody else wearing a prosthetic. That's about as absurd as it gets, right?" Body doubles aren’t uncommon, so there’s no shame in that, even though the scene is played up for laughs.