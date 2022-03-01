‘Euphoria’ Actress Sophia Rose Wilson’s Alleged Racist Comments Resurfaced During Season 2

After an explosive second season, some Euphoria fans wonder where Maddy’s (Alexa Demie) pal BB (Sophia Rose Wilson) has been lately.

Viewers first met Barbara “BB” Brookes as one of the popular girls of East Highland High School. Since her debut, BB gained notoriety for frequent vaping use, which earned her the nickname “Vape Girl” on social media. She also caught the fans’ attention through her witty one-liners and encouraged the drama around her circle of friends.