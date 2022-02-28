Justice Is Served in the 'Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 Finale (SPOILERS)By Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 28 2022, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.
Like Euphoria, the long-awaited second season of HBO's dark comedy The Righteous Gemstones came and went in the snap of a finger. Following an impressive and scandalous inaugural year, Season 2 finds the Gemstone dynasty facing yet another dangerous threat.
This time around, the story centers around several outsiders threatening our blessed family in hopes of destroying their empire once and for all.
For the majority of the season, we've been on the outs; we were unaware of who attempted to assassinate Jesse (Danny McBride) and his wife, Amber (Cassidy Freeman), and we were just as clueless as to who shot Eli (John Goodman). Thankfully, all is revealed in the Season 2 finale of The Righteous Gemstones. So, let's break down everything that happens!
Here's the 'Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 finale, explained.
The final episode of Season 2, titled "I Will Tell of All Your Deeds," offers flashbacks that explain various mysteries, including what happened at Thaniel Block's, an investigative reporter, cabin before the Gemstone siblings got there in Episode 2.
The first scene shows Lyle Lissons (Eric André) spilling tea on other televangelists to Thaniel Block, to reduce his competition in the industry. When Lyle refuses to divulge anything regarding the Gemstones, Thaniel threatens to expose him.
Attempting to intimidate the journalist, Lyle and his associates arrive at his cabin with grenades. However, Thaniel just so happens to have a gun — thus, gunfire and explosions erupt all over the property. Eventually, Thaniel dies from a ricocheting bullet, and two of Lyle's men perish in a massive grenade blast.
As the Gemstones sibling trio reaches the cabin, Lyle hides and later burns down the cottage and his remaining accomplices to destroy the evidence of his involvement.
Back in the present day, the Gemstones attend the trailblazing ceremony for Zion's Landing, the Lissons' Christian resort. While there, Eli receives a call from Junior (Eric Roberts), who tells him that the Cycle Ninjas trace back to the Lissons. In a separate area, Lyle personally confesses everything to Jesse, including that the Cycle Ninjas are teenagers from his family's orphanage.
Jesse and Lyle engage in a hilarious and sand-filled fight on the beach before Lindy Lisson (Jessica Lowe) arrives and threatens the entire Gemstone family at gunpoint. After shooting poor BJ (Tim Baltz) in the knee, the couple forces the rest of the family into the ocean, leading to their successful escape.
One month later, it seems things are better than ever for the Gemstones. Not only have they assumed control over Zion's Landing, but it appears that Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) and his young wife Tiffany (Valyn Hall) are enjoying their time with their toilet (more like port-a-potty) baby.
Now, regarding the Lissons: Eli's accountant and right-hand man, Martin (Gregory Alan Williams), has kept tabs on them. He hires the Cycle Ninjas, who are furious that Lyle never paid them, to track down the duo in Alaska.
When the assassins arrive, Lyle betrays Lindy and throws her out of their cabin, where she is shot to death. As for Lyle, he flees the area in a tank top and undergarments. Due to the frigid conditions, Lyle freezes to death (think Jack Torrance in The Shining) and is eaten by a pack of wolves.
With the second season concluding another storyline, we can't help but wonder where things will go in Season 3 — who else is out to get the Gemstones? We can't wait to find out!