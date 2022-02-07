'The Righteous Gemstones' Might Have Just Killed off [SPOILER], and We're Not OK

While we don't know for sure if he's the one behind the brutal attacks, we have reason to believe Junior orchestrated the late-night attack against his old pal Eli.

So, in the final minutes of "Never Avenge Yourselves, But Leave It to the Wrath," Eli is attacked, presumably by the same assailant motorcyclists from earlier. However, unlike Jesse and Amber, the gang manages to hit their target, and Eli sustains multiple gunshot wounds in his car.